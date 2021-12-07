Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Rebelde reboot.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring the cast.

Rebelde is a reboot of the Mexican telenovela of the same name, which aired from 2004 to 2006 and launched the real-life band RBD. The original series was itself a remake of the Argentine series Rebelde Way.

The trailer introduces a new group of students at Elite Way School. The freshmen find friendship and romance while also preparing for a Battle of the Bands and dealing with hazing and a mysterious group called The Lodge.

Netflix shared a teaser in November that shows the cast performing the Britney Spears song "...Baby One More Time."

The new series is directed by Santiago Limon and stars Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Giovanna Grigio, Alejandro Puente, Franco Masini and Lizeth Selene.

Rebelde premieres Jan. 5, 2022, on Netflix.