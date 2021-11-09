Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Rebelde.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the musical teen drama Tuesday.

Rebelde is a reboot of the Mexican telenovela of the same name, which aired from 2004 to 2006 and launched the real-life band RBD made up of the cast. The original series was itself a remake of the Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way.

The preview for the reboot shows a new group of students arrive at Elite Way School. The cast performs the hit Britney Spears song "...Baby One More Time" as they are seen preparing for a Battle of the Bands.

"More music, more drama and more Rebelde than ever," an official description reads.

Netflix previously released a sneak peek for the reboot that showed the cast performing the original theme song "Rebelde."

The new series is directed by Santiago Limon and stars Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Giovanna Grigio, Alejandro Puente, Franco Masini and Lizeth Selene.

Rebelde premieres Jan. 5, 2022, on Netflix.