Netflix is giving a glimpse of Rebelde Season 2.The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the season Wednesday.Season 2 will see the students "face their fears, ghosts from the past, love, disappointments, reunions, and -- of course -- lots of music."The trailer introduces a new director of the Musical Excellence Program at Elite Way School, who is focused on soloists.Rebelde is based on the Mexican telenovela of the same name, which launched the real-life band RBD. The original series is itself a remake of the Argentine series Rebelde Way.The reboot was released on Netflix in January and stars Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Giovanna Grigio, Alejandro Puente, Franco Masini and Lizeth Selene.Season 2 premieres July 27.