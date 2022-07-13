Netflix is giving a glimpse of Rebelde Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the season Wednesday.

Season 2 will see the students "face their fears, ghosts from the past, love, disappointments, reunions, and -- of course -- lots of music."

The trailer introduces a new director of the Musical Excellence Program at Elite Way School, who is focused on soloists.

Rebelde is based on the Mexican telenovela of the same name, which launched the real-life band RBD. The original series is itself a remake of the Argentine series Rebelde Way.

The reboot was released on Netflix in January and stars Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Giovanna Grigio, Alejandro Puente, Franco Masini and Lizeth Selene.

Season 2 premieres July 27.