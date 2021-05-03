"Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons," Stone wrote.
"Sending love," Metz added.
"So sorry my love. Been through it," Knapp said, adding a broken heart emoji.
While discussing her weight loss journey in an Instagram Live video in December, Wilson said one of the reasons she decided to embark on a "year of health" was that she had been "thinking about fertility." She also shared that she was freezing her eggs.
"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy,'" the star said.
Wilson is known for playing Patricia Hobart in the Pitch Perfect movies. She hosted the dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect in 2020.
