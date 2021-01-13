Pitch Perfect alum Rebel Wilson is to host ABC's dog-grooming competition show, Pooch Perfect.

The show will feature 10 grooming teams who will participate in challenges. A panel of celebrity judges will vote and one team will be eliminated each week.

"It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted 'Pooch Perfect' first place trophy," the network said in a press release Wednesday.

Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris are onboard as judges for the eight-episode series.

"I'm so excited to announce my new dog grooming competition series #poochperfect coming to ABC later this year! Our trio of amazing judges @lisavanderpump @jorge_bendersky and #DrCallieHarris and I are ready to bring paw-some themed grooming challenges and adorable puppies to your screens! @poochperfectabc," Wilson said on Instagram.