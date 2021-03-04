Reba McEntire has signed a two-picture deal with Lifetime.

The network said in a press release Wednesday that McEntire, 65, will star in and produce the holiday movie Christmas in Tune and another project.

Christmas in Tune will be a tentpole movie for Lifetime's annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday slate. Casting is underway for the new film, which will film this spring.

In Christmas in Tune, McEntire plays Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity concert -- but the singers are her parents, who haven't spoken to each other in years.

McEntire will record an original holiday song for the film.

"Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one -- but two movies for us," Lifetime EVP of movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions Tayna Lopez said.

McEntire previously starred in the sitcom Reba, which aired in syndication on Lifetime.

"I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies! My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years," she said.

McEntire's second project is in development for 2022.