Country music star Reba McEntire announced on social media that her mother Jacqueline has died. She was 94.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him," the singer tweeted Saturday.

"She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends. Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone," she added.

McEntire, 64, released her 33rd studio album Stronger Than the Truth last April and co-hosted the Country Music Association Awards show with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton in Nashville in November.