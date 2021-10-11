Reba McEntire will be hitting the road again across North America for a new, multi-city tour.

The Reba: Live in Concert tour will begin with two shows at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Okla., on Nov. 26 and 27 before it wraps up at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., on March 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation and Reba.com.

Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes will be joining McEntire for various dates across the tour.

McEntire released a remix album titled Revived Remixed Revisited on Friday. The country music star will be performing songs from the album on NBC's Today on Thursday.

Here is the full list of dates for Reba: Live in Concert

Nov. 26 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino and Resort

Nov. 27 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino and Resort

Jan. 13 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center

Jan. 14 -- Huntsville, Ala., at Von Braun Center Arena

Jan. 15 -- Duluth, Ga., at Gas South Arena

Jan. 20 -- Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center

Jan. 21 -- Green Bay, Wis., at Resch Center

Jan. 22 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Jan. 27 -- Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jan. 28 -- Lexington, K.Y., at Rupp Arena

Jan. 29 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thomspon Boiling Arena

Feb. 3 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha

Feb. 4 -- Springfield, Mo., at JQH Arena

Feb. 5 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 17 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 18 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Borgata Event Center

Feb. 19 -- Bethlehem, Pa., at Wind Creek Event Center

Feb. 24 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena

Feb. 25 -- Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 26 -- Bossier City, La., at Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 4 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Premier Theater

March 5 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Premier Theater

March 17 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

March 18 -- Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic Center

March 19 -- Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena