Reba McEntire will be hitting the road again across North America for a new, multi-city tour.The Reba: Live in Concert tour will begin with two shows at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Okla., on Nov. 26 and 27 before it wraps up at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., on March 19.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation and Reba.com.Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes will be joining McEntire for various dates across the tour.McEntire released a remix album titled Revived Remixed Revisited on Friday. The country music star will be performing songs from the album on NBC's Today on Thursday.Here is the full list of dates for Reba: Live in ConcertNov. 26 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino and ResortNov. 27 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino and ResortJan. 13 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford CenterJan. 14 -- Huntsville, Ala., at Von Braun Center ArenaJan. 15 -- Duluth, Ga., at Gas South ArenaJan. 20 -- Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington CenterJan. 21 -- Green Bay, Wis., at Resch CenterJan. 22 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier CenterJan. 27 -- Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness ArenaJan. 28 -- Lexington, K.Y., at Rupp ArenaJan. 29 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thomspon Boiling ArenaFeb. 3 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center OmahaFeb. 4 -- Springfield, Mo., at JQH ArenaFeb. 5 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank ArenaFeb. 17 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints ArenaFeb. 18 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Borgata Event CenterFeb. 19 -- Bethlehem, Pa., at Wind Creek Event CenterFeb. 24 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy ArenaFeb. 25 -- Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast ColiseumFeb. 26 -- Bossier City, La., at Brookshire Grocery ArenaMarch 4 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Premier TheaterMarch 5 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Premier TheaterMarch 17 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel ArenaMarch 18 -- Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic CenterMarch 19 -- Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena