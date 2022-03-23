CBS has announced it is working on a cruise ship-set, dating competition show called The Real Love Boat.

Production is to begin this summer on the series, which is based on the classic 1970s and '80s TV romantic-comedy, The Love Boat.

An Australian version of the reality show is also in the works.

Both the U.S. and Australian versions are expected to debut later this year.

"The Love Boat is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we're excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries," George Cheeks -- president and chief executive officer of CBS and head of global content strategy for Paramount's free-to-air networks, including Network 10 -- said in a statement Tuesday

"On the heels of NCIS: Sydney, today's announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world."

The new shows will follow a captain, cruise director and crew members as they help single passengers find love during a nearly month-long luxury Mediterranean cruise.

No casting has been announced yet.