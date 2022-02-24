Succession star Matthew Macfadyen and his real-life wife, Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes, have landed the lead roles in ITV's three-part drama, Stonehouse.

Macfadyen will play disgraced British politician/philandering Czech spy John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in the 1970s.

Hawes will portray Barbara, the spouse he abandoned with three young children.

A Very English Scandal and The Dig scribe John Preston wrote the miniseries, which will be helmed by Stan & Ollie director Jon S. Baird.

"What happened to John Stonehouse is the stuff of legend," Macfadyen said in a statement Wednesday.

"I've always been intrigued by what motivated him to fake his own death, and leave behind the family he loved and doted upon and a promising political career. John Preston's script truly captures the man and his colorful life and I'm looking forward to taking on his character."

Streaming service BritBox International will be the exclusive home to the U.K. series in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Macfadyen and Hawes have been married since 2004. They have two children together.