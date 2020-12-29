Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons is hospitalized with COVID-19.

E! News reported Monday that Simmons is hospitalized in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19.

People confirmed the news of Simmons' hospitalization.

"D'Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID and has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas," Simmons' rep, Kelly Brady said. "Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family's privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

Podcast host Kate Casey said in a tweet Monday that Simmons was "struggling."

"Just heard from D'Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She's in the hospital and struggling. #RHOD @BravoTV,' Casey wrote.

Jennifer Davis, a friend of the RHOD housewives, showed her support for Simmons on Instagram Stories.

"Please pray for @dandrasimmons she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen," Davis wrote.

Simmons recently had ankle replacement surgery but was at home and recovering as of the holidays. She shared a family photo Saturday that showed her bandaged leg.

"This year I'm extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household!" Simmons captioned the post.

Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and Tiffany Moon. The series will return for a fifth season Jan. 5 on Bravo.