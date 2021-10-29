Peacock announced Friday that The Real Housewives of Miami would return on the streaming service. The fourth season of the Florida spin-off will premiere in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen return. Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin join the cast in Season 4.

Lemigova is the series' first LGBTQIA+ housewife. Peacock's announcement also confirmed Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth will appear on the season as friends of the Housewives.

The Real Housewives of Miami Seasons 1-3 aired from 2011-2013 on Bravo. The original cast included Lea Black, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa and Karent Sierra.

Peacock is also airing another Real Housewives spinoff in November. Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip combines cast members from Beverly Hills, Atlanta, New Jersey and New York on a trip to Turks and Caicos.