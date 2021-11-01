New series The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo in 2022.

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen announced the project Monday on Today.

Real Housewives of Dubai will be the first international series in the Real Housewives franchise to air on Bravo.

Bravo shared a teaser for the series that shows a woman walking through the desert.

"It's the land of opportunity. It's the new American dream," a person says in a voiceover.

The Real Housewives series follow the lives of a group of wealthy women living in a particular city. The franchise also includes Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of New York.