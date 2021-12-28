Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina is giving a glimpse of her newborn daughter.

The television personality shared a first photo of Emma Sang, her 1-month-old daughter with her fiance, Jaylan Banks, on Monday.

The picture was taken by photographer MorrisDe and shows baby Emma wrapped in a blanket and wearing a flower in her hair.

"Emma," Pina captioned the post, adding a purple heart emoji.

RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey and Love is Blind star Carlton Morton were among those to congratulate Pina in the comments.

"Absolutely adorable. Congratulations and blessings again on y'all beautiful bundle of joy," Morton said.

Pina and Banks announced in August that they were expecting their first child together and got engaged in October. Pina gave birth to Emma on Nov. 26.

"Falynn did such an amazing job," Banks told E! News at the time. "She's literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy."

Pina also has three sons from a previous relationship. Prior to dating Banks, she was married to Simon Guobadia.

Pina appeared in The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13, which ended on Bravo in May.