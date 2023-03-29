Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille is headed for divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old television personality filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Sterling, March 23 in Fulton County, Ga., after four years of marriage, Us Weekly reported Tuesday.

In the paperwork, Marcille said her marriage to Sterling is "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation." She also said that she and Sterling are separated.

Marcille requested legal and primary physical custody of Mikey and Maverick, her two sons with Sterling, and Marley, her daughter with her ex-partner Kevin McCall.

Marcille wants to be the parent who has final say on decisions related to the kids, as she feels she's the fit and proper caregiver, according to TMZ.

In addition, Marcille requested support from Sterling for the children's expenses, including medical and dental costs, and asked for "an equitable division of all marital assets."

Marcille confirmed her split from Sterling in a statement to People.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," she said. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Marcille and Sterling married in October 2018.

Marcille appeared in Seasons 10-13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has since appeared in Seasons 2 and 3 of the spinoff series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.