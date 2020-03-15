Razzies canceled, more filming projects shut down amid COVID-19 concerns
UPI News Service, 03/15/2020
The 40th annual Razzie Awards ceremony recognizing the worst in cinema was canceled, and dozens of TV and film productions were shut down this weekend.
"Tonight's live Razzie ceremony had to be canceled/postponed because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre," John Wilson, organizer of the Razzies, said in a statement on Saturday.
No new date has been announced yet.
Nominations were announced in February. Cats, Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral tied with eight nods apiece.
The Razzies was the latest event canceled or postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Earlier this month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Tribeca, PaleyFest, Coachella and South by Southwest festivals were scrapped, and most cultural institutions -- including Broadway theaters, concert venues, museums and Disney theme parks -- have closed their doors.
