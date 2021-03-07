The animated adventure, Raya and the Last Dragon, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $8.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is also available via pay-per-view on Disney+ as part of a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming in at No. 2 is Tom and Jerry with $6.6 million, followed by Chaos Walking at No. 3 with $3.8 million, Boogie at No. 4 with $1.2 million and The Croods: A New Age at No. 5. with $780,000.

Rounding out the top tier are The Little Things at No. 6 with $550,000, Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 7 with $511,000, The Marksman at No. 8 with $500,000, Judas and the Black Messiah at No. 9 with $282,000 and Monster Hunter at No. 10 with $260,000.

New York theaters reopened this weekend after nearly a year of being shuttered due to COVID-19. About 39% of the theaters are now open in North America, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Although restrictions for theaters have eased across the continent in recent weeks, few new movies have opened exclusively in theaters.

Instead, they have seen their premieres delayed, moved to streaming services or packaged as part of a hybrid release with simultaneous debuts on the big and small screens.