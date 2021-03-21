Raya and the Last Dragon is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $5.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Tom and Jerry with $3.8 million, followed by The Courier at No. 3 with $2 million, Chaos Walking at No. 4 with $1.9 million and The Croods: A New Age at No. 5 with $620,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Boogie at No. 6 with $600,000, The Marksman at No. 7 with $480,000, Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 8 with $460,000, The Little Things at No. 9 with $340,000 and The Father at No. 10 with $321,000.

Many of the films in the Top 10 are also available via pay-per-view or streaming platforms as part of a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.