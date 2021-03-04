HBO Max released a trailer for their upcoming series Made for Love Thursday. The trailer is scored by star Ray Romano singing Beyonce's "Crazy In Love."

Cristin Milioti stars as Hazel, a woman who moves back in with her father (Romano) and his robot, Diane. Hazel claims that her ex Byron ( Billy Magnussen ) planted a surveillance chip in her.

Byron is a tech billionaire who believes his "Made for Love" chip can provide him with enough "emotional data" to make the two of them "a singular living God." The trailer also shows Hazel crawling out of an underground bunker, while Byron pursues her.

The sci-fi comedy also stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni and Augusto Aguilera. Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi and Patti Harrison, and additional guest stars include Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson will guest star.

Christina Lee is the showrunner along with executive producers Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson.

Milioti recently starred in two episodes of Amazon's anthology series Modern Love. She starred in the final season of How I Met Your Mother as the future mother, and one season of Fargo.

Made for Love is Romano's fifth series after Everybody Loves Raymond. He followed his long-running sitcom with Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood, Vinyl and Get Shorty. Magnussen also appeared in Get Shorty, the Netflix sci-fi show Maniac and CBS All Access's fairy tale series Tell Me a Story.

Made for Love premieres April on HBO Max.