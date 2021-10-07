Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love, amid his ongoing health issues.

The 40-year-old singer and television personality filed for divorce Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported.

Ray J filed for divorce amid his hospitalization for pneumonia. The star told TMZ he tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times but is on oxygen and is having difficulty breathing and talking.

People confirmed Wednesday that Ray J filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

Ray J and Princess Love married in August 2016 and have two children, daughter Melody, 3, and son Epik, 21 months. Princess Love filed for divorce in May 2020 after accusing Ray J in November 2019 of leaving her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas.

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," the couple's rep said in May 2020.

Princess Love later dismissed her divorce filing and the couple briefly reconciled. Ray J filed for divorce again in September 2020.

Ray J and Princess Love co-starred together on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.