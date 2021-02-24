Showtime announced Wednesday it will produce a Ray Donovan movie. The premium network cancelled Ray Donovan after seven seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liev Schreiber will return as Ray Donovan and co-write the film with series showrunner David Hollander. Showtime describes the feature-length movie as a continuation, rather than a conclusion.

Hollander will also direct. Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey also return from the series.

Showtime says the film picks up where the series finale left off. Ray is looking for his father, Mickey (Voight) and dealing with the fallout of the feud between Donovan and Sullivan families. The film will also incorporate Ray and Mickey's origin story with present-day events.

Ray Donovan aired its final episode on Jan. 19, 2020. Five of Ray Donovan's seven seasons earned Emmy nominations, including one win for guest star Hank Azaria. Schreiber has three nominations for his role and Voight has two. Voight won a Golden Globe for the show in 2014.

Showtime anticipates producing the film in New York later this year, and airing it on Showtime in the future.