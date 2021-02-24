Showtime says the film picks up where the series finale left off. Ray is looking for his father, Mickey (Voight) and dealing with the fallout of the feud between Donovan and Sullivan families. The film will also incorporate Ray and Mickey's origin story with present-day events.
Ray Donovan aired its final episode on Jan. 19, 2020. Five of Ray Donovan's seven seasons earned Emmy nominations, including one win for guest star Hank Azaria. Schreiber has three nominations for his role and Voight has two. Voight won a Golden Globe for the show in 2014.
Showtime anticipates producing the film in New York later this year, and airing it on Showtime in the future.
