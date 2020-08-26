Rascal Flatts is set to perform live at the iHeartRadio Labor Day concert, iHeartMedia announced on Wednesday.

The virtual concert will take place on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. EDT from the Opry House in Nashville.

Fans can stream the show on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages. The performance will also be broadcast across iHeartMedia's Mainstream County radio stations starting at 8 p.m. local time.

Amy Brown of the Bobby Bones Show will be serving as host.

iHeartMedia will also be celebrating hardworking individuals who labor on Labor Day during the show, and will be rewarding one deserving teacher with a front porch makeover from Lowe's.

The event marks one of the first times Rascal Flatts has performed since the release of their July EP, How They Remember You.