Never-before-seen footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono spending time together at home in 1968 is featured in a new music video for "Look At Me."

"Look At Me" appears on the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection album that is set to be released on April 16.

The music video was uploaded to Lennon's official YouTube page in 4K quality on Thursday.

The footage was taken by William Wareing and his team at Lennon's home in Weybridge, London in 1968 as the couple made two films including Film No. 5 and Two Virgins. Excerpts from the films was used in the music video for "Number 9 Dream."

Wareing, between takes, filmed Lennon and Ono in color and in black and white. The color and black and white footage are both presented side by side in the new music video for "Look At Me."

Lennon plays guitar around the pool while Ono dances. The pair is also featured sitting together and talking, petting their cat and sharing a kiss at the end.

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection includes 159 new mixes of songs across six CDS and two Blu-rays. It also includes a 132 page book, poster and postcards.