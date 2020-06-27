Lawrence Franks Jr., the rapper who performed under the names Huey and Baby Huey, was fatally shot in Missouri. He was 32.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Franks had at least one gunshot wound when he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An unidentified 21-year-old man was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the incident, which police said took place outside of a Kinloch home late Thursday night in front of about 10 people.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive or said if they have any suspects in the case.

Enrico Washington, the rapper's former manager and longtime friend, said of Franks: "He enjoyed life. Just happy about life. ... You're talking about a young man who still had a lot of life to live."

The hip-hop artist was best known for his 2006 hit, "Pop, Lock & Drop It."

Franks is survived by a teenage daughter, Lawryn.