Actor, director and comedian Ramy Youssef is developing an animated comedy series for Amazon Prime Video that has received a two-season order.

Amazon Studios made the announcement Thursday and also stated that Youssef's production imprint Cairo Cowboy, co-led by Andy Campagna, has signed a first-look deal with the company.

Youssef, best known for his comedy drama series Ramy, will create and produce content that will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video through Cairo Cowboy, under the first-look deal.

The animated comedy series will follow an Arab-Muslim family that must learn to code-switch during the early 2000s.

"Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons. Anchored by Pam Brady and Mona Chalabi, we've brought together a special group of experienced and first-time writers to make something that I hope will be a genuine contribution to the animated space, and television. I'm excited and grateful to explore making more weird [expletive] with Amazon Studios through this partnership, inshallah," Youssef said in a statement.