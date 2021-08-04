Ramona Singer is addressing her rumored firing from The Real Housewives of New York.

The 64-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she initially thought her RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney started the rumors.

Singer was asked who she thought started the rumors and if she really threatened to not film the Season 13 reunion.

"I don't know. I kind of thought Leah did but she told me she didn't," Singer said.

"As far as me not doing the reunion, I would never not show up for any position I have. So no, that's so fake. Fake news!" she added.

Rumors started circulating in July that Singer would not be invited back for RHONY Season 14.

In a July 14 post on Instagram, Singer responded in the comments to a fan who asked, "Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?" Singer replied with "nope."

Singer's co-star Luann de Lesseps subsequently dismissed the rumors said in an interview with People.

"Listen, Ramona's an OG," de Lesseps said. "I can't imagine the Housewives of New York without Ramona. So, I think it's all of that, just chatter."

Singer has starred on RHONY since the show's debut in 2008. Season 13 co-stars Sweeney, de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Eboni K. Williams.