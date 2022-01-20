Ralph Macchio discussed how Netflix's Cobra Kai feels like a Karate Kid cinematic universe on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobra Kai, which recently premiered its fourth season, is a sequel series to the Karate Kid films. Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg created the show.

"These guys, they are truly the fans that are writing the show for the fans. They have their big canvas and all the paints up there. It's now growing, the cast is growing, getting deeper. The curves and turns and twists they're taking. It could go so many different places," Macchio said on Wednesday while mentioning the creators and writing staff.

"It's becoming the sort of Karate Kid cinematic universe is what we talk about. Like Marvel, I mean, we could do prequels, we could do movies. Maybe we'll do a spinoff in this direction. I don't know where it's going," Macchio continued.

Macchio also discussed the fight scenes on the show and how he performs some of his stunts.

"I could pull like my ass muscle with one wrong kick without stretching. It's the stretching. It's all about stretching," Macchio said.