Ralph Macchio debunks 'Karate Kid' theories on 'Tonight Show'
UPI News Service, 01/06/2021
Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio addressed a number of fan theories and rumors surrounding his 1984 film The Karate Kid on The Tonight Show.
Macchio was asked if he initially didn't like the film's title, which other actors tried out for the title role and if the kick his character uses to win the big tournament was legal.
"I thought, and I was not the only one, thought it was kind of a hokey, kind of cheesy title for a movie being directed by the guy who made Rocky and all this stuff," Macchio told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, before noting that director John G. Avildsen suggested the poorly received title East Meets West in West.
"If you look at the tape, Jimmy, if you look at the tape, not only does the ref say 'point winner,' a win is a win, the opponent, who shall remain nameless at this point, literally arguably charged, ran into the kick. LaRusso had nothing to do but defend himself," Macchio said.
Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso in Netflix's Cobra Kai, a Karate Kid sequel series which also stars William Zabka reprising his role as Johnny Lawrence. The pair are still rivals in the new series and train competing dojos.
"The chemistry we had from the get-go is something I didn't expect to be as rich as it was. And that's the same thing with a lot of the characters," Macchio said about working with Zabka on Cobra Kai.
Cobra Kai Season 3 came to Netflix on New Year's Day. The series has been renewed for a fourth season.
