20th Century Studios released a behind the scenes look at The King's Man on Tuesday. The prequel to the two Kingsman films opens Dec. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is the foundation of the Kingsman franchise," director Matthew Vaughn says in the feature.

In 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service, Harry Hart (Colin Firth) explains to Eggsy (Taron Egerton) that their secret organization of tailors has been around since 1849. The King's Man takes place in 1919 during World War I.

The Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) trains Conrad (Harris Dickinson) as one of the first Kingsman agents. Fiennes himself has a fight scene with a cane, reminiscent of Firth's fight scene in the first movie.

"There's gadgetry, humor, action and fantastical villains," Fiennes says.

Kingsman agent Polly ( Gemma Arterton ) uses a high powered sniper rifle. Shola ( Djimon Hounsou ) runs up a mountainside. At the end of the spot, Oxford takes Conrad to get his suit tailored.

In Sept. 2020, The King's Man was among many Disney and Fox titles whose dates shifted as the COVID-19 pandemic continued. Fox's 20th Century Studios is a subsidiary of Disney since their 2019 merger.

Previously scheduled for Feb. 12 of this year, Disney confirmed the Dec. 22 date in March.