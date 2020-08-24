A pair of androids go to a mysterious planet to raise human children in the new trailer for upcoming HBO Max series, Raised by Wolves.

The androids, portrayed by Amanda Collin and Abubakar, must keep their identity a secret from a group of armed humans who reach the planet.

"As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans in a treacherous and difficult task," reads the synopsis.

Raised by Wolves hails from executive producer Ridley Scott who directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series.

Winta McGrath, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and Travis Fimmel also star.

Raised by Wolves is set to premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 3.

HBO Max is teaming up with iHeartMedia to co-produce a companion podcast for Raised by Wolves.