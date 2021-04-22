Netflix has announced it will release Season 2 of its Norwegian-language, coming-of-age series, Ragnarok, on May 27.

"The second season will pick up where the first season left: What do you do when you're a 17-year-old high schooler who has just learned that you're up against an ancient and extremely powerful enemy that is holding an entire town, perhaps even an entire country, in an iron grip?" a press release from the streaming service said Wednesday.

"Magne has to accept that now that he's ready for battle, his enemies are too many and too strong. Is there anyone else who, like him, has supernatural powers? And will he be able to find these people in time?"

The six-episode season stars David Stakston (Magne), Danu Sunth (Iman), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Theresa Frostad Eggesbi¸ (Saxa), Herman Ti¸mmeraas (Fjor), Emma Bones (Gry), Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synni¸ve Macody Lund, Bji¸rn Sundquist and Gi­sli i–rn Gari°arsson. New cast members are Vebji¸rn Enger (Jens), Benjamin Helstad (Harry), Billie Barker (Signy), Jesper Malm (Odd Moland) and Espen Sigurdsen (Halvor Lange).