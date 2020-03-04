Nordic series Ragnarok is getting a second season at Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced Wednesday on Twitter that it renewed the Norwegian-language series for Season 2.

"#Ragnarok Season 2 is coming," Netflix wrote, adding a lightning bolt emoji.

Netflix also shared character posters featuring David Stakston as Magne, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits, Herman Ti¸mmeraas as Fjor and Theresa Frostad Eggesbi¸ as Saxa.

"This was only the beginning. Season 2 is coming," the post reads.

Ragnarok is written by Adam Price and produced by the Danish company SAM Productions. The show's first season premiered in January.

Ragnarok takes place in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda. The first season followed Magne, a teenage boy who learns he is the embodiment of Thor. The character faces off with the Jutuls, a family of frost giants and giantesses posing as humans.