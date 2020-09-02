Production is underway on Season 2 of the Netflix series Ragnarok.

The streaming service confirmed in a press release Wednesday that production has resumed on the Norwegian series.

Season 2 will feature returning stars David Stakston (Magne), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Theresa Frostad Eggesbi¸ (Saxa), Herman Ti¸mmeraas (Fjor), and Emma Bones (Gry).

The season also features Danu Suntharasigamany (Iman), Vebji¸rn Enger (Jens), Benjamin Helstad (Harry), Billie Barker (Signy), Jesper Malm (Odd) and Espen Sigurdsen (Halvor).

Netflix shared a cast photo Wednesday.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes co-written by Adam Price and Emilie Lebech Kaae. Mogens Hagedorn will direct the season.

Netflix said Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off. The series follows Magne, a teenager who learns he is the embodiment of Thor. He discovers Eggesbi¸ (Saxa), Fjor (Ti¸mmeraas) and their parents are ji¶tunn, frost giants and giantesses secretly living in their town of Edda.

"In the second season of Ragnarok, the conflict gets tougher, evil gets more focused, and the choices ever more desperate. In the midst of all this, Magne is faced with the fundamental question: How far are you willing to go in order to save your family?" an official synopsis reads.

Ragnarok is produced by the Danish company SAM Productions. The series was renewed for Season 2 in March.