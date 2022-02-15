Rage Against the Machine sets dates for 'Public Service Announcement' tour
UPI News Service, 02/15/2022
Rage Against the Machine announced on Tuesday the rescheduled dates for their Public Service Announcement tour with special guests Run the Jewels.
The tour was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15, 2022 and should contact your point of purchase. Thank you," Rage Against the Machine said on Twitter next to the rescheduled dates.
The Public Service Announcement tour will kick off in 2022 on July 9 at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., before it wraps up on Aug. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The tour will then resume in 2023 on Feb. 22 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, N.M., before it wraps up on April 2 at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Mich.
Rage Against the Machine were recently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Here is the full list of dates for Rage Against the Machine's 'Public Service Announcement' tour
2022
July 9 -- East Troy, Wis., at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11 -- Chicago at United Center
July 12 -- Chicago at United Center
July 15 -- Ottawa, Canada, at Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 -- Quebec City, Canada, at Festival D'Ete De Quebec
July 19 -- Hamilton, Canada, at First Ontario Centre
July 21 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena
July 23 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena
July 25 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at Keybank Center
July 27 -- Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 -- Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
July 31 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Aug. 2 -- Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena
Aug. 3 -- Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena
Aug. 8 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 9 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 12 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
2023
Feb. 22 -- Las Cruces, N.M., at Pan American Center
Feb. 24 -- El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center
Feb. 26 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
Feb. 28 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
March 3 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
March 5 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
March 7 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
March 9 -- Tacoma, Wash,, at Tacoma Dome
March 11 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Pacific Coliseum
March 13 -- Calgary, Canada, at Scotiabank Saddledome
March 15 -- Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place
March 17 -- Winnipeg, Canada, at Canada Life Centre
March 19 -- Minneapolis at Target Center
March 20 -- Minneapolis at Target Center
March 22 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center
