AMC has ordered Ragdoll, a new crime drama from the producers of its show Killing Eve.

The network said in a press release Thursday that it is teaming with Sid Gentle Films and Alibi on the series.

Ragdoll is based on the Daniel Cole novel of the same name. The story centers on the murder of six people, whose bodies have been dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body, nicknamed the "Ragdoll."

The six-part series follows DS Nathan Wolf, DI Emily Baxter and DC Lake Edmunds as they search for the Ragdoll Killer.

"A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll also captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma," an official synopsis reads.

Freddy Syborn will adapt the book for TV, with Sally Woodward Gentle as executive producer.

"I hope Ragdoll will be a visually exciting, darkly funny thriller in which the personal is the political. Above all, I hope our characters can make you laugh, then break your heart," Syborn said.

In addition, AMC has reached a multi-year deal with Craig Silverstein, which will see the Pantheon creator develop and produce further series for the network.

Pantheon is an upcoming animated series based on a collection of short stories from Ken Liu. The show follows Maddie ( Katie Chang ), a bullied teen who discovers her late father's ( Daniel Dae Kim ) consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud.

William Hurt, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll and Lara Pulver have joined the voice cast of Pantheon, AMC's first original animated series. Hurt will voice genius billionaire Stephen Holstrom, with Apatow as Maddie's new friend, Justine. Stoll and Pulver will voice various roles.

"I couldn't be happier to continue the creative partnership I have enjoyed with my AMC Networks and AMC Studios family," Silverstein said. "I am excited to see what other new worlds we will create together."

Pantheon will also feature the voices of Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling and Ron Livingston.