Netflix is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the new film The Forty-Year-Old Version.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the comedy Wednesday featuring the film's writer, director, star and producer, Radha Blank.

The picture shows Blank, 43, on the film's set in New York. Netflix also released a trailer for the movie that shows Blank's character, a down-on-her-luck playwright, try to reinvent herself as a rapper.

The film's official Instagram account also shared a poster featuring Blank.

The Forty-Year-Old Version marks Blank's directorial debut. The film co-stars Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis and Haskiri Velazquez, and features Lena Waithe as a producer.

"The Forty-Year-Old Version follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice," an official synopsis reads.

The Forty-Year-Old Version premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where Blank won the U.S. Dramatic Competition Directing Award. The film premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix.