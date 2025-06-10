Rachel -- who previously starred on Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project, which documented her life as a celebrity stylist and fashion designer, from 2008 to 2013 -- has joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 15th season.
Rachel, 53, shared the big news with her Instagram followers on June 6.
"Here we go again @bravotv !!! I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let's do this! #RHOBH," Zoe captioned a video of herself making the announcement.
In the video, Zoe confirmed that the "rumors" about her Housewives casting "are true."
Zoe said, "It's official. I'm coming back to Bravo. I am joining the cast ofThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
"It's been a while," she continued, "and you've been asking me to come back to television, and I said, 'When the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you,' and now is the time."
Rachel concluded, "I'm really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let's have some fun! Mwah!"
A representative for Bravo also confirmed to People that Rachel will be starring on Season 15 of the reality series.
Rachel has made headlines in recent years for her professional accomplishments as well as her personal life.
Zoe just separated from her husband Rodger Berman last year. The pair share sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.
Zoe and Rodger released a statement about their breakup in September 2024.
"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage," the statement read.
"We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together."
The former couple said their "No. 1 priority" would continue to be their children.
"We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share," the pair continued, before requesting privacy in navigating a "new chapter" in life.
News of Rachel's casting comes several months after The Real Housewives cast member Garcelle Beauvais announced her departure from the show in March after Season 14.
Garcelle shared at the time how she was leaving the show after five seasons to focus on her kids and new career ventures.