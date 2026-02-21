Rachel Recchia has revealed the unorthodox advice she gave new The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul. Rachel, who co-starred on The Bachelorette's 19th season alongside Gabby Windey in 2022, spoke to Season 7 The Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast about the recent The Bachelorette reunion. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Rachel and Ashley were able to spend a little time with Taylor when they joined over a dozen The Bachelorette stars of the past for The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a reunion special that will air on ABC prior to the premiere of Taylor's new season in March. "I don't think she's going to pick the hottest guy," Ashley told Rachel and her temporary co-host Joan Vassos on the podcast's Thursday, February 19 episode. "I think she's going to pick the guy that maybe gives her those little butterflies." Rachel disagreed, however, and noted, "I think she still might pick the hottest guy." Rachel went on to admit, "That was my only advice to her. I said, 'Pick the hottest one.'" But Rachel joked about how that's probably why she didn't have a successful engagement to her The Bachelorette winner Tino Franco. "I did. I said it," Rachel confirmed of the advice she had given Taylor. Rachel found fame when she competed on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season. Clayton professed his love to Rachel -- and slept with her in the Fantasy Suite -- before dumping her in favor of Susie Evans, from whom he later split. Rachel, who had her heart broken on Season 26 of The Bachelor, got to hand out roses of her own on The Bachelorette. Rachel chose Tino in the end and they got engaged, but he cheated on her after filming. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Rachel and Tino were therefore already broken up when they reunited on the live The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special. Rachel then decided to look for love again on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023. When she came up short, Rachel appeared on Perfect Match's third season, which premiered in August 2025 on Netflix. Rachel reunited with Clayton on Perfect Match, but their revived romance was brief. After only about 24 hours of being matched, Clayton said he needed to follow his intuition and dump Rachel on television again, prompting the former pilot to have an emotional breakdown. Rachel complained about how Clayton humiliated her on Perfect Match, but Clayton defended his decision to end things. Clayton told People at the time that he just had a bad feeling he needed to act on. Clayton also unfollowed Rachel on social media after filming Perfect Match, severing even their friendship ties. While Rachel continues to search for The One, Taylor's season of The Bachelorette is set to debut Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET\/PT on ABC. Taylor has three children with "two baby daddies," as she has put it. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Taylor is mom to son Ever, who was born in 2024, with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star also welcomed daughter Indy in 2017 and son Ocean in 2020 with ex-husband Tate Paul. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!