After falling in love and having sex with Clayton Echard on The Bachelor's 26th season and getting rejected in a joint dumping session with Gabby Windey, Rachel went on to co-star on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season.
Rachel got engaged to Tino at the Final Rose Ceremony, but that relationship ended disastrously as well. Their engagement ended before the finale even aired because Tino had cheated on Rachel by kissing another woman.
But now, Rachel is prepared to give finding love on television a third chance.
Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season was already filmed this past summer, and it premieres with a two-hour episode on Thursday, September 28 at 9PM ET/PT, immediately following the debut of The Golden Bachelor on ABC.
ABC released a trailer for Bachelor in Paradise during the The Bachelorette's Season 20 finale on August 21, and in the promo, Rachel is shown kissing Jordan Vandergriff, a suitor whom she had sent packing during Week 2 of her joint The Bachelorette season with Gabby Windey.
"This is crazy -- getting a second chance," Rachel tells the cameras. "I think things happen for a reason."
"I'll probably watch because I heard rumors that [Aven Jones] and [Tyler Norris] and a couple of the guys I liked from my season went down," Tino shared.
"So I'll be rooting them on, and if [Rachel] thinks she can find love [on Paradise] after everything she's been through, I mean, good for her," he added with a laugh.
Tino proceeded to give Rachel props for putting her heart on the line again.
"One thing, I think -- whether you like her or dislike her -- you've got to give her credit for is there's no quit in her. I'll be watching, but, you know, I'll be focusing on and rooting for the boys," Tino shared.
When Rachel spoke to Becca Kufrin about her love life during a November episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, she initially said she'd only be interested in showing up to Paradise if her bestie Michelle Young -- who starred on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season and is single after her split from Nayte Olukoya -- would join her on the beach in Mexico.
But Rachel said at the time she'd "absolutely" star on The Bachelorette again if the show could provide her with her perfect match.
One month earlier, Rachel complained on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast how she just wants a commitment from a man and to be done with dating.
"The fact that I find myself now in the same position [as I was in before The Bachelor], I'm like, 'I don't want to do this.' I wanted to find my person," Rachel vented.
"I want to get married, I want to start a family. That's where I'm at in my life. I don't want to go back to the streets, and now I'm forced to! Literally!"