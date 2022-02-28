Rachel Recchia is taking Clayton Echard home to meet her family on The Bachelor, and she appears to be the frontrunner of Season 26 at this point.

Rachel is a 25-year-old commercial pilot and instructor from Clermont, FL.

Clayton insisted his connection with Rachel was "phenomenal" and there was "something special" between them. He called her charismatic, intelligent, beautiful and humble.

Clayton and Rachel's romance appeared to get serious faster than the others, and Rachel was the first bachelorette to share with the cameras how she was "falling in love" with Clayton and couldn't remember the last time she had felt this way.

"You have no idea how I'm feeling right now," Rachel said in a recent episode as she kissed Clayton.

"I think I have somewhat of an idea, because I am feeling the same way," Clayton replied.

"I am falling for you -- so hard," Rachel told the Bachelor. "And I'm terrified because I don't know what's going to happen... I truly want you to know that I don't have a doubt in my mind that I would love to bring you home to my family."

But Rachel did briefly consider quitting the show after hearing Sarah Hamrick brag about her intense and superior relationship with Clayton. Sarah claimed she and Clayton had cried together and such intimate details left Sarah feeling insecure about her own relationship with Clayton.

However, Clayton chose to send Sarah packing, which helped Rachel to build more trust with The Bachelor star.

Until viewers can watch what happens next between Rachel and Clayton on The Bachelor, let's get to know this bachelorette a little better and learn some information about her right now.

Below is a list of eight facts Reality TV World has compiled about Rachel Recchia.

Rachel Recchia is "a fearless frequent flyer," according to ABC

Rachel is looking for a man who will travel the world with her.

After spending six years in flight school at Ohio University and recently earning her private pilot license, Rachel believes the future is nothing but sunny skies.

Rachel just needs to find a co-pilot who will match her sense of adventure.


Rachel had a "phenomenal entrance" on Night 1, according to Clayton

Before Rachel stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming, a 63-year-old woman named Holly preceded her.

Holly gave Rachel a grand introduction, and then Rachel explained to Clayton how Holly was her "wing woman" whom she brought along to help break the ice.

"It threw me for a loop, but then she came out and she had this confidence about her. [She was] very sweet, and then our conversation was so much fun," Clayton told Entertainment Tonight of Rachel.

"She's got so much going on for her, being a pilot in training. She just has this unique background."

Clayton said he was "thoroughly impressed" by Rachel after first meeting her.

"I didn't feel like she was that nervous," Clayton noted. "I think she conducted herself very well. I was attracted to that. There was this clear connection."


The Bachelor bachelorette knows what she wants in a partner

Rachel, a self-declared hopeless romantic, is looking for a man who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is.

Rachel's future husband will also be nurturing, empathetic and respectful in all facets of life -- to her, to family, and especially to waiters at restaurants.

Rachel is hoping to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.

Rachel definitely would like to have children

When Rachel has kids, she can't wait to read the Harry Potter series with them.

She also channels her inner-child with her love for Flaming Hot Cheetos, which she says she could live off of!


In addition to being well-educated, she is spunky and perky!

Rachel was a cheerleader at Ohio University. As for her undergraduate degree, she attended Northeast Missouri State University.

Prior to focusing on becoming a pilot, Rachel worked as a program manager for Snow Companies LLC in Williamsburg, Virginia.


Rachel flies planes and wants to jump out of one!

Rachel was always interested in aviation and traveling and wanted to have a different career, and that's how she became interested in attending flight school.

Rachel says she's a trustworthy person and would love to go skydiving with Clayton, as long as one of her well-trained pilot friends is flying the plane.

The Bachelor bachelorette is a Pisces

Rachel's birthday is March 8, according to The Sun.

A few other fun facts about Rachel? She once organized a flash mob in high school, and even though she lives in Orlando, she flies to Ohio to get her hair extensions and color done by her favorite stylist.

She has also traveled to Thailand and Italy.


Rachel's career put a strain on one of her past relationships

Rachel told Clayton that her ex-boyfriend wasn't really supportive of her career as a pilot and the amount of traveling she would have to do for the job. The man apparently thought Rachel would cheat on him during her travels.

Rachel called the love she had with that man "conditional" and said she never wants to experience that again.

Clayton, however, assured the bachelorette that he'd never hold her back from doing what she loves and her success and passion were actually turn-ons for him.

