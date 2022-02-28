Clayton insisted his connection with Rachel was "phenomenal" and there was "something special" between them. He called her charismatic, intelligent, beautiful and humble.
Clayton and Rachel's romance appeared to get serious faster than the others, and Rachel was the first bachelorette to share with the cameras how she was "falling in love" with Clayton and couldn't remember the last time she had felt this way.
"You have no idea how I'm feeling right now," Rachel said in a recent episode as she kissed Clayton.
"I think I have somewhat of an idea, because I am feeling the same way," Clayton replied.
"I am falling for you -- so hard," Rachel told the Bachelor. "And I'm terrified because I don't know what's going to happen... I truly want you to know that I don't have a doubt in my mind that I would love to bring you home to my family."
But Rachel did briefly consider quitting the show after hearing Sarah Hamrick brag about her intense and superior relationship with Clayton. Sarah claimed she and Clayton had cried together and such intimate details left Sarah feeling insecure about her own relationship with Clayton.
However, Clayton chose to send Sarah packing, which helped Rachel to build more trust with The Bachelor star.
Until viewers can watch what happens next between Rachel and Clayton on The Bachelor, let's get to know this bachelorette a little better and learn some information about her right now.
Below is a list of eight facts Reality TV World has compiled about Rachel Recchia.
Rachel's birthday is March 8, according to The Sun.
A few other fun facts about Rachel? She once organized a flash mob in high school, and even though she lives in Orlando, she flies to Ohio to get her hair extensions and color done by her favorite stylist.
She has also traveled to Thailand and Italy.
Rachel's career put a strain on one of her past relationships
Rachel told Clayton that her ex-boyfriend wasn't really supportive of her career as a pilot and the amount of traveling she would have to do for the job. The man apparently thought Rachel would cheat on him during her travels.
Rachel called the love she had with that man "conditional" and said she never wants to experience that again.
Clayton, however, assured the bachelorette that he'd never hold her back from doing what she loves and her success and passion were actually turn-ons for him.