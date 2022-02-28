By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/28/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Rachel Recchia is "a fearless frequent flyer," according to ABC

Rachel had a "phenomenal entrance" on Night 1, according to Clayton

ADVERTISEMENT

bachelorette knows what she wants in a partner

Rachel definitely would like to have children

In addition to being well-educated, she is spunky and perky!

Rachel flies planes and wants to jump out of one!

bachelorette is a Pisces

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel's career put a strain on one of her past relationships

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.