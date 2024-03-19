Rachel was admittedly crushed once Joey broke up with her, and she cried about how she was "in love" with him.
"It was definitely harder than I thought it was going to be rewatching everything," Rachel, 26, told Us Weekly after The Women Tell All taping.
"I knew when I would see Joey, it was going to be just [like] as we were [before my ouster]. It was just that safeness, that sense of home, and there was just pure love between the both of us."
But Rachel confessed, "Leaning into my emotions and allowing myself to feel what I was feeling took a lot out of me. But it was such a beautiful experience."
The ICU nurse from Hawaii who currently lives in California insisted she "didn't need closure from" The Bachelor star.
"I knew it was going to be a wonderful reunion between the both of us, and that's exactly what it was," Rachel gushed.
Rachel waited to tell Joey the full extent of how she was feeling about him during Fantasy Suites.
Rachel said a part of her wishes she had told Joey that she was in love with him sooner, but she was also proud of herself for being vulnerable and putting her heart on the line after being cheated on twice in past relationships.
When asked how her prior relationships triggered her during The Bachelor, Rachel shared, "I've never seen the show. So when I came onto this, I had no idea what to expect. I'm going to be completely honest."
Rachel said Fantasy Suites presented her with a hard realization.
"When I went to overnights, I realized, 'Holy crap, this man is really hanging out with my girlfriends,'" Rachel admitted.
"And it was just an honest reaction. Anyone who's falling in love, it would be hard for you to know that your man is spending time with people who are your friends... But he needed [all] of that time to get to know each [and] every one of us. So it worked out the way it was supposed to."
Rachel also touched upon the racist and hateful messages she began receiving after Joey eliminated fan-favorite Maria Georgas from the competition and gave his Final 3 rose to Rachel instead.
As fans may recall, Rachel appeared annoyed and asked Maria why she had pulled Joey aside for a conversation at the Rose Ceremony.
"You have to think about it in this way: we're exhausted at these ceremonies, right? And we all understand that we're tired. So if you see the interaction, Maria and I, we're fine. We kissed when I left and it was all good," Rachel told the magazine.
"It was a valid question in my opinion. I think we're all nervous going into the ceremony, and she was also valid to pull him."
Rachel argued that people "can do whatever you want in this world" and so it was "sad" that she was "getting some heat" for speaking her mind to Maria.
"But I said what I said and I'm not going to cower away from that. And Maria was fine with what I said," Rachel shared.
While Rachel confessed she "wouldn't do" The Bachelor again, she may be open to starring on The Bachelorette or looking for love in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise.
"I am open to whatever feels right in the moment. As of right now, I'm enjoying everything settling down. I'm enjoying seeing the way things are unfolding, and it's looking amazing for my future," Rachel said.
"So we'll see what the future holds, but until then, I'm just going to go home, back to Hawaii and relax on the beach."
Rachel also took to Instagram after The Women Tell All special aired on Monday night and wrote about how The Bachelor was "one of the hardest yet most beautiful journeys" of her life.
"So thankful to my family and friends who supported me through it all. I found an appreciation for my faith that helped me stick to my morals and never lose sight of who I am as a person. I had the chance to meet some of the most amazing people who I am blessed to now call my friends and extended family," Rachel wrote.
"Thank you to Joey for this beautiful relationship. Although short lived, the memories will last a life time. If there's one thing I learned from my favorite show Friends is that Joey and Rachel will always have love for one another and support one another. Thankfully, in my case this is also true."
Rachel concluded, "Nurse Rachel might've missed her shot at love but got it right by falling back in love with herself. I can't wait to see what the future holds! Thank you to @abcnetwork @bachelorabc for the memories. Till the next crazy adventure I embark on."
A few hours later, Rachel fired back at trolls, revealing how it's part of her Asian culture to remain quiet, always be respectful, and apologize first.
"No more," Rachel proudly stated.
"It is time that we speak up. To all my minorities... speak up and speak loud. We bring honor to our family by addressing racism. Take up space! Never be ashamed of where we come from and do not be ashamed to speak your truth!"