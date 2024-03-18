Rachel is looking for a man who is honest, gentle and supportive -- someone with whom she can build a life.
When she's not working at the hospital, Rachel loves watching Friends, reading Jane Austen books, and spending time with her loved ones. She also adores dogs and has a "Doggies" real on her Instagram account.
Rachel received her Associate's degree in Liberal Arts and Communication from Taft College in California in 2017.
Rachel then earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Maine at Fort Kent in 2020.
Rachel falls in love with new things every day
Rachel enjoys dining, from fine dining to good street tacos and lemonade, and spending time outdoors.
"Nature shows off God's wonder and family makes the little moments so worth it," Rachel wrote via Instagram in June 2021.
Rachel also likes to travel, as she recently took a trip to France, and trying new activities. In June 2023, she took a pottery class.
Rachel hopes to find a husband with qualities her father boasts
Rachel hopes to one day marry a man with similar qualities to what her father boasts. She really admires him.
"He's been through a lot. He's a man of few words, but he's fun," Rachel says of her father. "He's really respectful and he values all women, but just the way he values my mom, has always been such a goal for me."
She adds, "My mom has never touched a door handle, and my dad will play her favorite song randomly or make her food. It's the little things that my dad does, and he has a gentleness to him."
Rachel admits she's never allowed herself to have a man like that in her life. Joey, however, reminded her of her dad in many ways.
Rachel reveals the most romantic thing she's ever done for a man
Rachel told BachelorNation.com that she once planned a getaway for an ex-boyfriend.
During their weekend trip, she cooked a homemade meal.
"The meal I cooked was his mom's recipe, and she taught me how to make it. He was very surprised," Rachel shared.
The Bachelor bachelorette reveals where she sees herself in five years
Rachel sees herself still working as a nurse, but not full-time, according to BachelorNation.com.
She also hopes to pursue her dreams and hopefully be living happily with her person.
Competing on The Bachelor apparently helped Rachel to find a confidence in herself that she never thought she could achieve.
Rachel has fired back at trolls calling her a "mean" girl
After The Bachelor aired footage of Rachel snapping at Maria Georgas for speaking to Joey in private before the Final 3 Rose Ceremony following hometown dates, many haters called Rachel "mean" and accused her of having a nasty attitude.
One person even wrote on Rachel's social media that Joey should have given Maria the rose that Rachel had received.
"Don't worry y'all, my parents raised one tough girl," Rachel wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 5.
"Go touch grass or touch a plant. Go center yourselves! We spread aloha on my page and that's what I stand for."
Rachel added, "Thank you to those who are being kind and those with opposing comments... I hope you heal from what you're going through."
Rachel went through two heartbreaks before going on The Bachelor
Rachel was in two serious relationships before appearing on Joey's The Bachelor season.
Both of those relationships ended because the men had cheated on Rachel.
Rachel therefore wants a relationship where she feels chosen and doesn't have to worry about any other women being in the picture.