Rachel Nance is in love with Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor, and she's hoping to win his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachel is a 26-year-old ICU Nurse who currently resides in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Rachel described herself to Joey as "slow burn," but that didn't stop her from going all the way to Fantasy Suites.

Although Rachel's family wanted Rachel to keep her heart guarded and protected, she burst it wide open during her overnight date with Joey.

While spending the night with Joey in a Fantasy Suite in Tulum, Mexico, Rachel told Joey, "I love you," behind closed doors. She just hoped she hadn't expressed herself too late in the process.

Joey told the cameras that he was "falling" for Rachel, but viewers didn't see his response to Rachel.

"We have this unspoken connection that's hard to describe," The Bachelor star shared in a confessional of Rachel.

The next morning, Rachel called her night with Joey "perfect" as well as "comforting and refreshing."

Rachel admitted, "I finally told him that I love him, and I think we got a lot closer." Rachel told Joey that morning that her love for him was only going to grow stronger.

Until The Bachelor viewers find out what happens next between Joey and Rachel, let's get to know Rachel a little bit better right now.

Below is a list of 10 facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelor bachelorette Rachel Nance.


Rachel is immensely proud of her Hawaiian roots

Rachel is originally from Honolulu, HI, and although she currently resides in California, she calls Hawaii "home."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Rachel hoped to bond over her love of Hawaiian food and culture with Joey, who worked as a tennis pro in Hawaii prior to starring on The Bachelor


The Bachelor bachelorette wants to have children

Rachel comes from a big, tight-knit family. She's extremely close to her father Hakim, mother Noela, sister Amanda, nephew Liam and more.

Rachel said she's really excited to start a family of her own, and she'd like her future husband to have qualities similar to her dad.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


ABC says Rachel is "totally wifey material"

Rachel is looking for a man who is honest, gentle and supportive -- someone with whom she can build a life.

When she's not working at the hospital, Rachel loves watching Friends, reading Jane Austen books, and spending time with her loved ones. She also adores dogs and has a "Doggies" real on her Instagram account.


The Bachelor bachelorette attended school in Maine

Rachel received her Associate's degree in Liberal Arts and Communication from Taft College in California in 2017.

Rachel then earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Maine at Fort Kent in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel falls in love with new things every day

Rachel enjoys dining, from fine dining to good street tacos and lemonade, and spending time outdoors.

"Nature shows off God's wonder and family makes the little moments so worth it," Rachel wrote via Instagram in June 2021.

Rachel also likes to travel, as she recently took a trip to France, and trying new activities. In June 2023, she took a pottery class.


Rachel hopes to find a husband with qualities her father boasts

Rachel hopes to one day marry a man with similar qualities to what her father boasts. She really admires him.

"He's been through a lot. He's a man of few words, but he's fun," Rachel says of her father. "He's really respectful and he values all women, but just the way he values my mom, has always been such a goal for me."

She adds, "My mom has never touched a door handle, and my dad will play her favorite song randomly or make her food. It's the little things that my dad does, and he has a gentleness to him."

Rachel admits she's never allowed herself to have a man like that in her life. Joey, however, reminded her of her dad in many ways.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


Rachel reveals the most romantic thing she's ever done for a man

Rachel told BachelorNation.com that she once planned a getaway for an ex-boyfriend.

During their weekend trip, she cooked a homemade meal.

"The meal I cooked was his mom's recipe, and she taught me how to make it. He was very surprised," Rachel shared.


The Bachelor bachelorette reveals where she sees herself in five years

Rachel sees herself still working as a nurse, but not full-time, according to BachelorNation.com.

She also hopes to pursue her dreams and hopefully be living happily with her person.

ADVERTISEMENT
Competing on The Bachelor apparently helped Rachel to find a confidence in herself that she never thought she could achieve.


Rachel has fired back at trolls calling her a "mean" girl

After The Bachelor aired footage of Rachel snapping at Maria Georgas for speaking to Joey in private before the Final 3 Rose Ceremony following hometown dates, many haters called Rachel "mean" and accused her of having a nasty attitude.

One person even wrote on Rachel's social media that Joey should have given Maria the rose that Rachel had received.

"Don't worry y'all, my parents raised one tough girl," Rachel wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 5.

"Go touch grass or touch a plant. Go center yourselves! We spread aloha on my page and that's what I stand for."

Rachel added, "Thank you to those who are being kind and those with opposing comments... I hope you heal from what you're going through."


Rachel went through two heartbreaks before going on The Bachelor

Rachel was in two serious relationships before appearing on Joey's The Bachelor season.

Both of those relationships ended because the men had cheated on Rachel.

Rachel therefore wants a relationship where she feels chosen and doesn't have to worry about any other women being in the picture.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Click here to learn more about Joey's The Bachelor bachelorettes or click here to read spoilers that reveal how Joey's season ends and who he picked as his winner.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 28
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 28 NEWS