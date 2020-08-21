Rachel McAdams is going to be a mom of two.

E! News reported Friday that the 41-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her partner, writer and director Jamie Linden.

People said McAdams showed her baby bump in a peach-colored belted dress during an outing in Los Angeles.

McAdams was spotted shopping Wednesday at the children's store Reckless Unicorn, according to Page Six.

McAdams and Linden started dating in 2016 and have a son, born in 2018. The couple have yet to share their son's name.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in November 2018, McAdams described motherhood as "the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down."

"[People say] your life is not your own anymore," the actress said. "But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time [for motherhood]."

McAdams is known for playing Regina George in Mean Girls and Allie Hamilton in The Notebook. She most recently appeared in the Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, release in June.

