According to new court documents pertaining to Rachel and Bryan's divorce, Rachel is footing most of the bills while she and Bryan continue to live together in the same North Hollywood house post-split, Us Weekly reported.
Although Rachel and Bryan's divorce is playing out in the public eye, Rachel's legal team said she'd like to settle divorce matters "quietly" with her Bryan, who had filed for divorce from Rachel in January after four years of marriage and requested spousal support at the time.
"Rachel has expressed her desire to resolve this matter quietly, without court intervention, by way of a global settlement, which is forthcoming," Rachel's legal team states in paperwork filed on Friday, May 10 and obtained by the magazine.
"In the meantime, Bryan continues to reside in Rachel's home, for which Rachel pays 90 percent of all expenses."
Rachel also asked the court to seal her financial details from the public eye, claiming that filing them could "potentially cause irreparable harm," as well as seal redacted portions of Bryan's request for spousal support and attorney's fees filed on May 1.
A hearing is set for the spouses on July 10.
"The public is aware that Bryan filed his petition for dissolution of marriage, and now that he filed his [request for order]," the documents state. "The public is not aware of the private financial information."
Earlier this month, Bryan wrote in court documents that his relationship with Rachel is "awkward and strained" as they live under the same roof.
Bryan wrote that he and The Bachelorette alum don't communicate and try to "avoid" one another, and he filed a motion requesting emergency spousal support from his estranged wife.
According to the chiropractor, Bryan wants to vacate the property but he can't afford to put a deposit down on a new residence.
Bryan also alleged that Rachel put up security cameras to track his "comings and goings" without sharing viewing credentials.
Bryan said he and Rachel "had an upper-class marital standard of living" in which he had over $12,000 in expenses each month, including a $6,500 mortgage.
Bryan said he and his estranged wife dined at swanky restaurants, flew First Class frequently, "stayed at the finest hotels," and had hired a landscaper, a pool cleaner, and a housekeeper to maintain their property.
Bryan also claimed that Rachel hadn't given him access to their joint bank accounts.
"I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant, while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses," Bryan alleged in his filing.
Bryan said one of the "main contested issues" in the pair's divorce is their shared home.
"Rachel is claiming that our Family Residence is her sole and separate property, even though I believe that the majority, if not all, of the $466,000 down payment on our Family Residence came from community property earned during our marriage," Bryan wrote in the court documents.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I require attorney's fees and forensic accountant's fees to compete with Rachel's litigation team and secure my entitlement to one-half of our community property."
In addition to his request for spousal support, Bryan also petitioned the judge to order Rachel to pay the $75,000 he had accumulated in divorce fees.
"I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel's career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel's income and success as a media personality skyrocketed," the filing continues.
After Bryan and Rachel's August 2019 wedding, Rachel briefly moved to Miami, FL, where Bryan worked as a chiropractor. Rachel then relocated to California for a job at Extra, resulting in the pair trying to make a long-distance marriage work.
Bryan, apparently believing he and Rachel were a team, subsequently moved from Florida to Los Angeles, CA, for the sake of Rachel's entertainment career, which now includes multiple podcasts and two books. (Rachel no longer works for Extra).
"I didn't think I was going to get emotional," Rachel said through tears.
After thanking family and friends for their support, she said she was "obviously" going through "a difficult time."
The Season 13 The Bachelorette star continued, "And you're probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself, and the best way to do that is to do something that I love -- and I love 'Higher Learning' -- and so I am going to try my best to get through this podcast."
The former attorney, however, told her listeners of her divorce, "But I'm not going to talk about it."
"I will eventually," Rachel clarified, "but now is not the time. I'm just trying to take it day by day."
When Bryan announced his divorce filing, he wrote on Instagram, "If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family."
ADVERTISEMENT
"Many of you know me as a chiropractor," he elaborated, "and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."
The chiropractor continued, "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
Bryan wrote how he wanted fans to "hear it from the source" before reading about his breakup with Rachel in "the blogs," allowing people to make up "their own reality."
Bryan concluded of his 38-year-old estranged wife, "Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan."
In the initial divorce documents obtained by Us, Bryan had listed Sunday, December 31 -- New Year's Eve -- as the former couple's date of separation.