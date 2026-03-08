"I think that she'll fall for someone and I think it will be entertaining. I like that she says what's on her mind and I like that she's a little rebellious," Rachel acknowledged of Taylor.
"But I'm not expecting her to get married. I'm not watching for that."
When asked if she thinks Taylor will ask her finalists the hard questions in the Fantasy Suites, Rachel firmly replied, "No."
"I think there will be questions about parenthood. I think there's going to be conversations about moving to Utah, maybe, but [nothing further]," Rachel shared, adding how Taylor's Mormon religion will probably be another topic that comes up.
Rachel, on the other hand, recalled asking her Final 3 suitors about their credit scores, political views and more.
The Bachelor 21 alum, however, clarified that she's not questioning Taylor's intentions or desire to be in a serious relationship.
"It's not her [that's the issue], it's the guy," Rachel noted.
She went on to explain, "I think casting really has a hard job of finding a guy who is ready to step into Taylor's world. I think Taylor loves being in love... and really wants to find somebody and be loved."
But Rachel said she doesn't think reality television is where Taylor is going to meet her ideal life partner.
"Finding a guy who is ready to step in and be a parent to three children and maybe step into another reality show [like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives] and move to Utah... I do not think that she's going to find that guy," Rachel said.
Rachel therefore advised Taylor to pick a "solid" guy who's not a content creator, especially since the influencer has already gone through two highly-publicized breakups with ex-husband Tate Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
"She's coming in as a hot mess, and I think she would own that, right?! It's messy," Rachel admitted.
"I think she's going to be a little bit behind because this is a totally different world [than The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives]. It's one thing to be yourself in your city with your friends... this is a totally different beast," Rachel explained.
Rachel confessed that she is "is kind of into" watching the #MomTok star struggle on the ABC reality dating show.
"I want the dramatics of her trying to figure it out in a new way, and I think that will be new for the audience, too, because she won't know the system, and I think that's going to be tough for her," Rachel reasoned.
"I want to see her work it out -- not that I'm rooting against her, but I just think it adds a new element to the show."