Rachel Lindsay led a discussion about the online hate and harassment the women of The Bachelor series receive during the Women Tell All special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay, who has appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, displayed some of the hateful, explicit and racist comments female contestants have received online on Monday.

The women, who competed for Peter Weber's heart this season, put their differences aside to discuss their shared experiences of being harassed.

"I was so afraid to even pick up my phone because people were saying such nasty things to me," said Tammy Ly.

Ly also said she got death threats sent to her work email address.

Sydney Hightower said, "When it comes to the point of attacking someone for who their mother and father is and because of the color of their skin, that's where it has to stop."

The Bachelor Season 24 will come to an end, starting on Monday, with a two-night finale.