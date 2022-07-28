The cast members welcome the Step Right Up reboot at the current stages of their careers. However, they must confront the states they left their interpersonal relationships in, including breakups and resentments about cast members who pursued film careers.
Reboot satirizes the trend of classic series revivals like Fuller House, The Conners, Murphy Brown, Will & Grace and more.
