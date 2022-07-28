Hulu released the first images from its upcoming comedy Reboot on Thursday. The show premieres Sept. 20.

From Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan , Reboot is about the cast of a popular sitcom who reunite for a modern day reboot of the series. The fictional sitcom is called Step Right Up.

Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy play the cast of Step Right Up. Rachel Bloom plays the new writer pitching a darker reboot to the original creator (Paul Reiser). Krista Marie Yu also plays a producer.

The cast members welcome the Step Right Up reboot at the current stages of their careers. However, they must confront the states they left their interpersonal relationships in, including breakups and resentments about cast members who pursued film careers.

Reboot satirizes the trend of classic series revivals like Fuller House, The Conners, Murphy Brown, Will & Grace and more.

New episodes of Reboot will air weekly on Hulu.