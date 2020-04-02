Actress and singer Rachel Bloom is a new mom.

Bloom, 32, and her husband, Dan Gregor, welcomed their first child, a daughter, this week.

Bloom shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her baby girl. The actress gave birth amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and as her friend, Fountains of Wayne founding member Adam Schlesinger, was hospitalized with coronavirus.

"She's here. She's home," Bloom wrote.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives," she said. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm."

Bloom said her family is now home, and voiced her gratitude to health workers.

"From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you," she said.

Schlesinger died of complications from coronavirus following Bloom's post. Bloom mourned the singer and musician's death Wednesday evening on Instagram.

"I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable," she wrote.

Bloom and Gregor married in January 2015 and announced in September that they were expecting.

"I'm pregnant!" Bloom told Us Weekly at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Bloom is known for co-creating and starring on the The CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which ended in April 2019 after a four-season run. She and Fran Drescher are working on a Broadway musical based on the sitcom The Nanny.