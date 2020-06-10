Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji has left the show after making claims about behind-the-scenes racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lime Pictures, which produces the series, confirmed Adedeji's exit Wednesday after the 28-year-old singer and actress shared her experiences with racist behavior from producers and crew.

The company said Adedeji made the decision to leave in 2019, prior to raising her concerns on Twitter.

"Rachel made the decision to leave Hollyoaks to pursue other opportunities earlier last year which saddened us at Hollyoaks as she is one of the leading cast members in the show," Lime Pictures said.

Adedeji's rep said it was "always" the actress' intention to leave Hollyoaks "after a period of time."

"She loved her time on Hollyoaks and the exit storyline was openly discussed with the producers and her together, in a collaborative format," the rep said.

In a post Friday, Adedeji said she was "disappointed" by Hollyoaks' show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. She listed a number of on-set incidents, including black female actors being "forced to drastically change their hair" and a senior member of the production team referring to black people as "blackies."

Lime Pictures said in a press release Tuesday that Hollyoaks is "deeply shocked and saddened" by the issues raised.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Lime Pictures strives to have zero tolerance of racism or any form of discrimination across all of its shows but it is clear we have further work to do," the company said.

"We are very conscious that we need to do more and are committed to making changes that we need to make. The onus is upon our company collectively and us all as individuals within our community to tackle racism, and it is a responsibility which all of us here at Hollyoaks are taking on fully."

Lime Pictures said it is taking a number of steps to improve, including hiring unconscious bias trainers, offering mentoring from senior management, and working to make the company more diverse and inclusive.

Earlier this week, BBC's iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox removed the British series Little Britain from their libraries due to the show's use of blackface.