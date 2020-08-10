Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, are safe after a fire broke out at their New York home.

Ray's home in Lake Luzerne, north of Albany, caught fire Sunday night with firefighters rushing to the residence at 8 p.m. EDT., the Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People magazine.

The celebrity chef has been recording new episodes of her television show from her home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent," a representative for Ray said in a statement.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire. Firefighters spent two hours putting out the flames.